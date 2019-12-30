KILJ News Year in Review: Quarter 3

County Fairs, community celebrations and Old Threshers always make headlines during the third quarter of the year. And there’s always royalty to be crowned during those summertime festivities….. Brooklyn Pardall was crowned the Lee County Fair Queen. The 2019 Henry County Fair Queen was Sophie Lounsbury. The 2019 Washington County Fair Queen was Leah Marek and Allison Robu was crowned the West Point Sweet Corn Festival Queen. The Midwest Old Threshers Miss Sweet 16 was Erin Andreasen.

During the 2019 Lee County Fair Bob Dodds was recognized. Anyone involved in County Extension knows this guy. June 30 Bob retired after over 35 years as a leader and a visionary for Iowa State University Extension at the county, regional and state level.

As the Sweet Corn Festival kicked off in West Point Holy Trinity Catholic Schools opened the doors of the new elementary school. A modern, state of the art learning center replaced an ancient, two story building thanks to the donations and commitment of many.

There wasn’t a new school building constructed in Van Buren County in 2019 but a new school district was created. Monday July 1 Van Buren and Harmony officially became one…the Van Buren County Community School District. Since voters in the individual districts voted in February 2018 to merge both school boards had been working thru the process continuing to operate separately but also working with a third board created to manage affairs during the reorganization.

On August 09, 2019 the body of Brandy Mae Shepherd-Margita, age 29 of Anamosa was found in a field west of Wayland. She had been reported missing since August 2. There were no obvious signs of homicide or suicide. Autopsy results were inconclusive in explaining how Brandy Shepard died. Shepard was staying with friends near Mount Pleasant when she was reported missing.

The 2019 Midwest Old Threshers Reunion was one the best in a long time. In fact Administrator Terry McWilliams said they had the best attendance in the last 10 years. McWilliams said hard ticket sales of the five day passes and the one day tickets totaled 36,150 visitors.

The Iowa Wesleyan University campus was part of a monumental celebration as the International P.E.O. Sisterhood, founded in 1869, by seven students at Iowa Wesleyan, celebrated 150 years. The 74th International Convention was held in Des Moines mid-September and over 700 guests visited the Old Main classroom on campus where the first membership oaths were promised. The Mt. Pleasant tour included several other historic sites of importance to PEO. Today, P.E.O. has grown from that small group of seven to more than 230,000 members in chapters throughout the U.S. and Canada, with headquarters in Des Moines, Iowa.

There was an issue that started rumbling in 2019 and by the third quarter came to the public’s attention. The future of Emergency Medical Services for Henry County became an ongoing agenda item for the County Board of Supervisors and the Henry County Health Center Board of Trustees. At first both entities considered the possibility of moving the current EMS, owned by the hospital, to regional service partnership proposed by Jefferson County. That didn’t prove to be a possibility at this time and the hospital trustees went on to propose the service be taken over by the County. The conversation, meetings and research into the proposal would continue into the final quarter of the year without a conclusion.

The third quarter saw the end of an era for the New London Community Childcare and Preschool. Its’ director Dennis Julian known as Mr. Dennis announced he was leaving the position he had held since coming to New London in 2005. At that time the facility served about 30 children in a local church. When he left the facility was licensed to served 200 and was located in a building of its’ own. And still maintained a unique partnership with the city and the school district.

A young lady with her roots in Henry County captivated local folks at the very end of September and became a source of pride thru out the 4th quarter of 2019. September 30 Salem, Iowa hit the national stage thanks to Cali Wilson’s performance on The Voice. Many remember watching Cali and her mother Carla Wilson perform at various local events. Mom Carla watched off stage as her daughter sang her cover of the Fleetwood Mac song Dreams, a performance that gave her the opportunity to choose Blake Shelton, one of the coaches on the popular show. And while, Cali didn’t garner enough national votes to remain in the contest, she remained number one with her fans in Southeast Iowa.