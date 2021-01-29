Wrestling: Mount Pleasant Wins, Other Area Results:

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

KILJ — Tons of area wrestling programs were in action last night, here’s the full recap from a busy night of wrestling in southeast Iowa.

Panthers Cruise Past Burlington

Mount Pleasant had six wrestlers win via fall, as the Panthers crushed Burlington 58-18 in a Southeast Conference dual last night at Mount Pleasant High School.

Ella McNamee (113), Carson Coleman (126), Reean Seberg (145), Chayse Irving (170), Dylan Cowick (195) and Sam Carrasco (220) all won via fall for the Panthers, who dominated up and down the lineup.

Gannon McNamee (120) picked up a a major decision victory while Abby Blint and Bowen Davis each won by decision.

The Panthers will compete in today’s Southern Iowa Classic Tournament at Fairfield High School.

Columbus Community/WMU Rolls

Lane Scorpil picked up a fall and a forfeit at 120, as the Wildcats of Columbus Community/Winfield-Mount Union rolled to three dual victories last night, defeating Cardinal (42-18), Highland (36-21) and Louisa-Muscatine (36-21).

Will Hotz and Chance Malone each picked up three wins for the Wildcats — both on a fall and two forfeitures.

Ty Scorpil joined his brother Lane and Cole Storm as double winners, as well.

New London Zooms at Pekin

The New London Tiger wrestling team earned three dual victories, blasting host school Pekin (50-24), gliding by Van Buren County (41-30) and besting Wapello (48-36), last night in Packwood.

Dominic Lopez headed a quintet of triple winners for Mark Chiri’s with two falls and a forfeit.

Other triple winners for New London included: Brody Butterbaugh, Marcel Lopez, Josh Glendening, Boden Pickle and Michael Raines.

Notre Dame/West Burlington/Danville Dominates

The No. 11 (2A) ranked dual team in the state dominated their way to two easy victories last night, as Notre Dame/West Burlington/Danville shutout WACO (72-0) and defeated Mediapolis (54-24).

Blaine Frazier (No. 2, 120) earned two wins, a fall and a forfeit, while Grifen Molle and Cole Jarrett also earned a pair of wins.

Mediapolis’ Quinten Aney, a state medalist from a year ago, earned two wins for the Bulldogs last night, as well.

The pair of wins improved the Nikes to 19-1 in dual competition.

Mediapolis went 8-12.

WACO slipped to 0-14.