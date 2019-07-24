Work release escape of Joshua Bergen

BURLINGTON – Joshua Michael Bergen, convicted of Willful Injury Causing Serious Injury (708.4[1]) and other crimes in Louisa County, left the Burlington Residential Facility without permission early this morning (Wednesday), and has not returned.

Bergen is a 25-year-old Hispanic male, height 5’7″, and weighs 188 pounds. He was admitted to the work release facility on May 1, 2019.

Persons with information on Bergen’s whereabouts should contact local police.