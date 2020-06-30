Work Release Escape

BURLINGTON – Jacob Andrew Rauscher, convicted of Kidnapping 3rd Degree in Wapello County, failed to report back to the Burlington Residential Facility as required on the night of Friday, June 26, 2020.

Rauscher is a 25-year-old white male, height 5’10”, and weighs 169 pounds. He was admitted to the work release facility on May 15, 2020.

Persons with information on Rauscher’s whereabouts should contact local police.

For a picture of the escapee, please see the department’s Twitter account at @IowaCorrections.