Women Managing Farm Finances

ISU Extension and Outreach Henry County is hosting a four week Women Managing Finances course starting Tuesday, March 17.

What is the Women Managing Farm Finances course?

In today’s challenging farm economy, it is essential to understand farm finances. How well the farm finances are managed significantly impacts both the profitability of the farm business and the well-being of the farm family. More than half (53.2 percent) of Iowa farms have one or more women producers. Across Iowa, these women and their partners manage 45,786 farms with more than 14 million acres of land. They annually market nearly $13 billion in livestock and crops which cost more than $10 billion to produce, according to the 2017 USDA Census of Agriculture.

Women Managing Farm Finances incorporates interactive learning while allowing time for discussion. Sessions cover financial documentation, cash flow requirements, and accounting needs. Class participants will learn how to assess the financial performance of their farm business.

At the end of four weeks, participants will know more about:

Farm financial statements

Cash flow projections

Financial performance

Farm accounting

Classes meet 9:00 a.m. – Noon (Meal at Noon) at the Henry County Extension Office (127 N. Main Street, Mt. Pleasant, IA):

Tuesday, March 17

Tuesday, March 24,

Monday, March 30

Tuesday, April 7

Cost: $75

Please Register by March 10, 2020

For more information or to register follow this link: http://www.aep.iastate.edu/womeninag/2020/mtpleasant.