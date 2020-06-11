Woman Chased Down After Stealing

On 6/10/20, the Mt Pleasant Police Department responded to Wal Mart located at 1045 N Grand Ave in Mt Pleasant IA for a reported fight in the parking lot. It was determined that a female later identified as Sherry Foster of E Moline IL, had stolen a purse from an 82 year old victim in the bathroom.

Foster was then chased through the store by witnesses in an attempt to get the purse back. Foster then took off in a vehicle and was eventually located by a DOT Officer near the Henry/Washington County Line.

Foster was taken into custody for the theft and transported to the Henry County Jail where she was held pending arraignment. Foster was charged with Theft 3rd, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Equipment.

Some items were recovered and a search warrant for the vehicle will be executed.

The Mt Pleasant Police was assisted by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Department of Transportation, Newberry’s Towing, and numerous Wal Mart staff and community members.