WMU Speech Contest Results

Students on the Winfield-Mt. Union Speech Team hosted a state level competition for qualifying events on Monday evening, February 7th. In order to qualify for state level competition, students must receive a division I rating at a district contest. The following groups advanced to state level competition, where they performed for a panel of three judges. The Ensemble Acting team of Isabel Kann, Alli Humphreys, Chloe Fisher and Jadin Grieser performed “The Christmas Truce” and received an overall division I rating. The Short Film team, with their 5 minute film “Death: It’s What’s For Dinner”, received a division I rating. Members of that group are Griffin Humphreys, Dane Sweezer, Jadin Grieser, Jack Moody, and Brayden Nordyke. The Readers Theater group performed “A Disney Moms’ Support Group”, and received an overall division II Rating. Those team members are Dakota Silva, Alli Humphreys, Isabel Kann, Abby Miller, Chloe Fisher, Rachel Hampton, Morgan Grelk, Emma Richardson, and Annabelle Loveless. The speech team is looking forward to continuing their successful season and beginning competition for Individual events in the upcoming weeks. The WMU Speech Team is coached by LindseyPogmore