WMU School Facility Forum

All Winfield Mt. Union community members are invited to a forum to hear about school facility options and give feedback. The forum will be Saturday, Nov. 17th, from 9:00-11:00 AM at the Winfield Presbyterian Church. It is an open house format, with continuous presentations of about 5 minutes each, or about 20 minutes total. Please stop by the church anytime between 9-11.