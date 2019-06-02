WMU School Board Meeting June 12

WMU School Board Meeting June 12Written by Theresa Rose on June 2, 2019
WINFIELD – MT. UNION COMMUNITY SCHOOL
REGULAR BOARD MEETING
TENTATIVE AGENDA ~ LIBRARY, W-MU 6:00 p.m. ~ June 12, 2019
- Call to Order for
- Roll Call
- Public Comment
- Consent Agenda
D1. Minutes, Bills, Financial Reports
D2. Personnel Hirings/Resignations
- Reports
E1. Elementary/Curriculum
E2. Secondary
E3. Superintendent/AD
- Policy Review
F1.
- General Business
G1. Consider District Emergency Plan
G2. Consider Shared Transportation Agreement with Mediapolis CSD
G3. Consider Shared Librarian Agreement with Waco CSD
G4. Consider 2017-18 Certified Audit Report
G5. Consider Resolution for Concussion Protocol
G6. Consider Resolution Supporting Extracurricular Reclassification Equity
G7. Consider Social Worker Sharing Agreement
- Closed Session per Iowa Code 21.5 (i) to evaluate the professional competency of an individual
- Consider Superintendent’s Contract
- Adjournment