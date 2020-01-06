WMU School Board Meeting Agenda

Written by Theresa Rose on January 6, 2020

WINFIELD-MT. UNION COMMUNITY SCHOOL

REGULAR BOARD MEETING

AGENDA~LIBRARY, W-MU

6:00 p.m.   ~  Wednesday, January 8, 2020

 

  1. Call to Order for
  2. Roll Call
  3. Public Comment
  4. Consent Agenda

D1.  Minutes, Bills, Financial Reports

D2.  Personnel Hirings/Resignations

 

  1. Reports

E1.  Elementary/Curriculum

E2.  Secondary

E3.  Superintendent/Facilities/Activities

 

 

  1. General Business

F1.  Policy Review – Schurr, 505 –  Student Scholastic Achievement

F2.  Consider MSA Request for At Risk/Dropout Prevention Funds, $89,630.

F3.  Appoint Henry Co. Conference Board Member

 

 

  1. Adjournment