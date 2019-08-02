WMU School Board Meeting Agenda

WMU School Board Meeting AgendaWritten by Theresa Rose on August 2, 2019
WINFIELD – MT. UNION COMMUNITY SCHOOL
REGULAR BOARD MEETING
TENTATIVE AGENDA ~ LIBRARY, W-MU 6:00 p.m. ~ August 14, 2019
- Call to Order for
- Roll Call
- Public Comment
- Public Hearing on the Proposed Issuance of Approximately $2,400,000 School Infrastructure Sales,
Services and Use Tax Revenue Bonds
D1. Resolution Supporting the Proposed Issuance of Approximately $2,400,000 School
Infrastructure Sales, Services and Use Tax Revenue Bonds
- Consent Agenda
E1. Minutes, Bills, Financial Reports
E2. Personnel Hirings/Resignations
- Reports
F1. Elementary/Curriculum
F2. Secondary
F3. Superintendent/AD
- General Business
G1. Policy Review – Cummings: 500 Objectives for EEO for Students, 501Student
Attendance, 502 Student Rights and Responsibilities
G2. Consider Athletic Training Service Agreement
- Adjournment