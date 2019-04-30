WMU School Board Meeting

WINFIELD – MT. UNION COMMUNITY SCHOOL

REGULAR BOARD MEETING

TENTATIVE AGENDA ~ LIBRARY, W-MU 6:00 p.m. ~ May 8, 2019

Call to Order for Roll Call Public Comment Consent Agenda

D1. Minutes, Bills, Financial Reports

D2. Personnel Hirings/Resignations

Reports

E1. Elementary/Curriculum

E2. Secondary

E3. Superintendent/AD

Policy Review

F1. Edwards: 414 Classified Employees Vacations and Leaves of Absence

General Business

G1. Consider Washington D.C. 2021 Trip

G2. Consider Preschool fees for 2019-20

G3. Consider 2019-20 Wrestling and Soccer Sharing Agreements

G4. Consider Senior Class List

G5. Consider Bathroom Remodel Bids

G6. Receipt of Superintendent’s Recommendation

G7. Exempt Session for Bargaining Strategies under Iowa Code 20.17 (3) and 21.9.

G8. Consider Administrative Salaries for 2019-20.