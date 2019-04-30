WMU School Board Meeting

WMU School Board MeetingWritten by Theresa Rose on April 30, 2019
WINFIELD – MT. UNION COMMUNITY SCHOOL
REGULAR BOARD MEETING
TENTATIVE AGENDA ~ LIBRARY, W-MU 6:00 p.m. ~ May 8, 2019
- Call to Order for
- Roll Call
- Public Comment
- Consent Agenda
D1. Minutes, Bills, Financial Reports
D2. Personnel Hirings/Resignations
- Reports
E1. Elementary/Curriculum
E2. Secondary
E3. Superintendent/AD
- Policy Review
F1. Edwards: 414 Classified Employees Vacations and Leaves of Absence
- General Business
G1. Consider Washington D.C. 2021 Trip
G2. Consider Preschool fees for 2019-20
G3. Consider 2019-20 Wrestling and Soccer Sharing Agreements
G4. Consider Senior Class List
G5. Consider Bathroom Remodel Bids
G6. Receipt of Superintendent’s Recommendation
G7. Exempt Session for Bargaining Strategies under Iowa Code 20.17 (3) and 21.9.
G8. Consider Administrative Salaries for 2019-20.
- Adjournment