WMU School Board Annual & Organizational Meetings

December 11, 2019 ~ 6:00 P.M. ~ WMU Library
December 11, 2019 ~ 6:00 P.M. ~ WMU Library
Annual Board Meeting ~ Tentative Agenda
Organizational Meeting to Follow
- Call to Order
- Roll Call
- Public Comment
- Consent Agenda
D1. Minutes, Bills, Financial Reports, and Personnel
- Unfinished Business
- Review of Election Results
- Adjournment of the retiring Board
ORGANIZATIONAL MEETING
- Call to Order
- Roll Call
- Organizational Meeting
C1. Election of President and Administration of Oath of Office
C2. Election of Vice President and Administration of Oath of Office
C3. Adopt Rules of Conduct for Meetings
C4. Date, Time, and Place for Regular Board Meetings
C5. Official Depositories and Limits
C6. Appointment of School District Attorney
C7. Official Newspapers for Notifications
C8. Board Committee Selection for Finance/Policy, Personnel, Site, and SIAC
C9. Appoint Level 1 Investigator(s) and Alternate
C10. Public Comment
- Reports
D1. Elementary/Curriculum
D2. Secondary
D3. Superintendent/Facilities/Activities
- General Business
E1. Consider Construction Management Fee Proposal
E2. Consider Louisa County Fair Partnership Agreement
- Adjournment