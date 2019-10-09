WMU Regular Board Meeting Agenda

Written by Theresa Rose on October 9, 2019

TENTATIVE AGENDA ~ LIBRARY, W-MU 5:30 p.m. ~ October 9, 2019

 

  1. Call to Order for
  2. Roll Call
  3. Public Comment
  4. Public Hearing

D1.  Proposed HVAC Replacement Project

  1. Consent Agenda

E1.  Minutes, Bills, Financial Reports

E2.  Personnel Hirings/Resignations

 

  1. Reports

F1.  Elementary/Curriculum

F2.  Secondary

F3.  Superintendent/AD

 

 

  1. General Business

G1.  Policy Review – Buffington:  504 Student Activities; 105 Assistance Animals

G2.  Consider Preschool Handbook for 2019-20

G3.  Consider Handbook Regulations on Therapy Dogs in School

G4.  Consider HVAC Project Pkg A:  General Trades

G5.  Consider HVAC Project Pkg B:  Mechanical

G6.  Consider HVAC Project Pkg C:  Electrical

 

  1. Adjournment

 