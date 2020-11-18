WMU Going To Virtual Learning

Due to the recent proclamation by the governor and the rising concerns of COVID-19 in the state of Iowa, the Winfield – Mt Union CSD believes a school closure to be a real possibility in the near future. In preparation for possible school closure, the Winfield – Mt Union CSD will be holding a virtual learning day on Monday, November 23rd. Students will receive instruction at home through online platforms, and/or prepared packets. On Tuesday, November 24th there will be no school in order for staff to continue preparations and debrief ways to improve the virtual learning experience.

The district understands this is a difficult situation. The district’s intention is to provide as much notice as possible to our families. More information will follow on Wednesday via letters sent home, the school website, and/or your child’s teacher.