WMU Families…Save the Date

Tuesday, March 24th is preK-5 grade Family Night at WMU. Families please plan on attending anytime between 5:00-7:00pm. A Fee-Will-Donation Pasta Bar will be served from 5:00-6:30. There are activities for preschool through fifth grade students and families that range from “The Battle of the Books”, fun and challenging math card and dice games, an ‘out of this world’ experience in the planetarium, Yoga for families to relax or reset, making a smoothie using ‘leg-power’, and a trivia competition over Iowa history and WMU preK-5 teachers and staff. Families have an opportunity to learn about fire safety and sign up to win a smoke detector or a fire extinguisher that night, as well. All families will end their night with a free book for each student, playing cards or dice for math games, and the priceless experience of FAMILY FUN!