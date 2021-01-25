Winter Storm Warning

Winter Storm WarningWritten by Theresa Rose on January 25, 2021
Monday
Snow, mainly after 7am. The snow could be heavy at times. High near 31. Blustery, with a northeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 3 to 7 inches possible.
Monday Night
Snow. The snow could be heavy at times. Widespread blowing snow. Low around 24. Blustery, with a northeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches possible.