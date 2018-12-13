WINNERS NAMED IN SEISO YOUNG ARTIST COMPETITION

The winners have been named in Southeast Iowa Symphony Orchestra’s 2018 Marilyn Minford McCoid Young Artist Competition. First, second and third place winners were announced by SEISO Conductor Robert McConnell following the competition Saturday, December 1, 2018 in Mt. Pleasant.

John Flannery, 15, pianist from Washington, Iowa, won first place with his performance of Maurice Ravel’s Piano Concerto in G. John will receive the $200 Mort and Virginia Schmucker Scholarship Award and will perform as soloist with the Southeast Iowa Symphony Orchestra during the winter concerts February 9, 2019 in Ottumwa and February 10 in Burlington and Mt. Pleasant. John is a junior at Washington High School, studies piano with Margaret Runaas of Ainsworth and is the son of Diana and Ryan Flannery.

Second place honors and the $100 Mort and Virginia Schmucker Scholarship Award were given to flautist Sydney Weiler, 18, of Montrose. Sydney performed Mozart’s Concerto No. 1 in G Major. A senior at Ft. Madison High School, Sydney is a flute student of Marcia Korb (Burlington) and John McMurtery (Western Illinois University) and is the daughter of Dani and Danne Weiler.

Third place joint winners were vocalist McKenzie Lofgren, 16, of Muscatine and violinist Subrahmanyam Mullangi, 14, of Burlington. McKenzie is a junior at Muscatine High School and the daughter of Jennifer and Jim Lofgren. Subrahmanyam is a sophomore at Burlington High School and the son of Santa and Kumar Mullangi.

Judges for the competition were Robert McConnell, music director of the Southeast Iowa Symphony Orchestra; Susan See, retired piano instructor at Iowa Mennonite School; and Dr. Jason Edwards, Division of Humanities Chair and Professor of Music at Iowa Wesleyan University.

Music Director, Robert McConnell congratulated all of the contestants on their high level of achievement. “It was inspiring to hear the result of the many years of hard work that the students have put into developing their talent,” he said.

The Southeast Iowa Symphony Orchestra’s Marilyn Minford McCoid Young Artist Competition is an annual event designed to encourage and recognize exceptional young music talent in Southeast Iowa. The scholarship awards presented each year are a gift from Mort and Virginia Schmucker of Ottumwa. The competition is supported through an endowment gift from the family of Marilyn Minford McCoid.

The date for the next competition is December 7, 2019. Information will be sent to area music teachers in the fall of next year or can be received by visiting our website at www.seiso.us.