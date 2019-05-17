Winfield’s Snowden Turns Up Heat in 1A 100, 200m Races

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Des Moines — Brandon Snowden was about as quiet as they come.

Maybe, he just lets his racing do the talking.

The Winfield-Mount Union senior set Drake Stadium into a frenzy Thursday with a blazing fast 100m prelim time — the fastest in the field — and a 4th fastest 200m time to boot.

Snowden’s 1A leading time was 11.1 and tomorrow he thinks sub-11 and a gold medal is up for grabs.

“I’m set on gold” said Snowden, rather quietly and confidently.

“I feel like I have chance, I feel like I’m ready this year.”

To many, his time yesterday was no surprise, but Snowden still said he was shocked when he looked up and saw he had the fastest prelim time, despite being seeded third.

“To be honest, I was feeling exhausted, the heat yesterday was a lot. But I was very happy.”

It was a new personal record for the senior, as well.

Snowden ran 22.38 in the 1A 200m race, qualifying 4th for Saturday morning’s final.

“My coaches have really helped with my blocks and working my form, I’ve been waiting for this for four years.”

