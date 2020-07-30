Winfield Woman Arrested After Threatening to Light House on Fire

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

KILJ — A Winfield woman is in custody after the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a call regarding a domestic disturbance in Winfield.

Officials say that Lisa Diaz poured gasoline throughout the residence and threatened to light it on fire with another individual inside.

The investigation revealed that Diaz and the individual had gotten into an argument.

Diaz was charged with Simple Domestic Abuse Assault (Simple Misdemeanor) and Threatening to Use Incendiary or Explosive Device or Material (D Felony).