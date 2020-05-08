 WINFIELD-MT. UNION COMMUNITY SCHOOL REGULAR BOARD MEETING AGENDA

Written by Theresa Rose on May 8, 2020

~LIBRARY, W-MU

6:00 p.m.   ~  Wednesday, May 13th, 2020

  1. Call to Order
  2. Roll Call
  3. Public Comment
  4. Consent Agenda

D1.  Minutes, Bills, Financial Reports

D2.  Personnel Hirings/Resignations

 

  1. Reports

E1.  Elementary/Curriculum

E2.  Secondary

E3.  Superintendent/Facilities/Activities

 

 

  1. General Business

F1.  Policy Review – Venghaus:  600 Goals and Objectives of the Education Program;

601 General Organization; 602 Curriculum Development; 603 Instructional Curriculum

F2.  Consider Lunch Prices for 2020-21.

F3.  Consider Summer Contract Payments

F4.  Consider Pandemic Resolution Update

F5.  Consider Graduation Recommendation List

F6.  Exempt Session

F7.  Consider Administrator Salaries for 2020-21

 

 

 

  1. Adjournment