WINFIELD-MT. UNION COMMUNITY SCHOOL REGULAR BOARD MEETING

WINFIELD-MT. UNION COMMUNITY SCHOOL REGULAR BOARD MEETINGWritten by Theresa Rose on October 8, 2018
TENTATIVE AGENDA~LIBRARY, W-MU
6:00 p.m. ~ Wednesday, October 10, 2018
- Call to Order for
- Roll Call
- Public Comment
- Consent Agenda
D1. Minutes, Bills, Financial Reports
D2. Personnel Hirings/Resignations
- Guest Speaker-Jason Moats
- Reports
F1. Elementary/Curriculum
F2. Secondary
F3. Superintendent/Facilities/Activities
- General Business
G1. Policy Review: 404 Employee Conduct and Appearance and 405 Licensed
Employees – General.
G2. Consider Audit RFP’s for FY19-FY21
G3. Consider Snow Removal Bids
G4. Elect IASB Conference Delegate
G.5 Consider Superintendent Goals
- Adjournment