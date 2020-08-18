Winfield-Mount Union Football Hopes for Continued Growth

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

(Photo Courtesy: Burlington Hawkeye)

The Winfield-Mount Union football team is hoping for continued growth as head coach Scott McCarty enters his 10th season as the lead man.

The Wolves graduated lots of talent from last year’s team that finished 1-8, but do return OL Seth Schurr, OL Chance Malone and last year’s leading wide receiver Jacob Ford.

Winfield will have the trouble of replacing all three of their top skill players last year in QB Daunte Oepping, RB Juanito Piper and WR Christian Gerot.

Oepping threw 13 touchdowns to just five interceptions last year while rushing for 949 yards and an additional 17 scores.

Getting the first crack at signal caller this year will be junior Noah Sparrow.

Sparrow appeared sparingly in a backup role last year, missing on his only attempted pass.

“We are going to play to the strengths of our team and put our guys in a position to be successful in every game we have” said head coach Scott McCarty.

McCarty believes that aforementioned strength will be the offensive and defensive lines.

“With the new schedule and the uncertainty we face week in and week out it will be imperative to control what we can control. We will be investing our time in the basics so we can become extraordinary in the ordinary.”

Winfield will open their season on August 28th at home against Tri-County.

Full Schedule:

8-28: Tri County (HOME)

9-4: Montezuma (AWAY)

9-11: Twin Cedars (AWAY)

9-18: Iowa Valley (HOME)

9-25: New London (AWAY)

10-2: English Valleys (HOME)

10-9: WACO (HOME)