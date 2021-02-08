Windstream Outage Update

Following a wide-spread outage this past week, Windstream announces that customers were restored to service over the weekend after crews dried out wet cables in a manhole. However, they found some damaged cables in the manhole system, and crews have been working around the clock to repair those cables and restore service to the customers who were still impacted. As a result, customers are now coming back into service one at a time as individual cables are repaired, and that will continue until all repairs are complete. Barring unforeseen issues, the last customers should be back in service by the end of business on Wednesday. As always, Windstream appreciates its’ customers’ patience as they work through these repairs.