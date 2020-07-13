William W. “Bill” Marley

William W. “Bill” Marley, 84, of Mt. Pleasant, died Sunday, April 26, 2020 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

A memorial service will be 10:30 AM on Saturday, July 18th at the First United Methodist Church, 309 N. Main St., Mt. Pleasant. The Reverend David Bracht-Wagner will officiate. There will be no visitation as a visitation was held Thursday, April 30 at the Kimzey Funeral Home. Military honors by the Henry County Honor Guard will follow the memorial service at Forest Home Cemetery

Per church policy in regards to the COVID-19 pandemic, masks will be required by all attendees and all social distancing regulations will be in force.

Those considering an expression of sympathy may direct memorials to the family. On line condolences may be left at www.kimzeyfuneralhome.com.