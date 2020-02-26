William R. Pratt (final arrangements)

William R. Pratt, 80, of Salem passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020, at his home on Salem.

Bob was born on January 24, 1940, in Des Moines the son of George Arthur and Delores Heseltine Pratt. After his father’s death his mother married Louis Ballard. Bob joined the United States Air Force on March 10, 1958 and was honorably discharged on March 9, 1962. He was united in marriage to Martha Watson on June 23, 1962 in Salem. He enjoyed fishing, working in his yard, cutting the grass on his John Deere Lawn mower, taking care of his fruit trees, he was meticulous about his hummingbirds and providing for his family. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and his dog Max.

Bob is survived by his wife Martha of 57 years, and his children, Dawn (Jim) Tomson of Hillsboro, Mark Pratt of Mt. Pleasant, Doug ( Melissa) Pratt of Salem, his grandchildren, Heather, Drake, Brady, Brittanie, Sophia and Nathanial, his great grandchildren, Oliver, Brantley, Declan and Cohen, one brother, Roy Pratt, step-brother, Chuck Ballard both of Arizona.

He is preceded in death by his parents, one brother, Jim Pratt and one sister, Velda Bensley.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. at the Murphy Funeral Home in Mt. Pleasant. Burial will be in the Salem East Cemetery with full military honors conducted by the Henry County Honor Guard. Friends may call after 2 p.m. on Friday at the Murphy Funeral Home where the family will be present from 6 to 8 p.m. that evening. A memorial has been established in his memory.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.murphyfuneralandmonuments.com

Murphy Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant is handling the arrangements.