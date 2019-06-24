William C. “Bill” Wilson

William C. “Bill” Wilson, 78, of Mt. Pleasant, IA, died Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at his home.

Per his request, his body has been cremated and a memorial service will be held Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Olson-Powell Memorial Chapel. The family will greet friends following the service. Memorials have been designated to the Mt. Pleasant Community School District Foundation which will be used for the newly founded FFA program. Olson-Powell Memorial Chapel is assisting the family with the arrangements. On-line condolences may be sent to www.olsonpowell.net .

Born February 3, 1941, in Milwaukee, WI, William Clyde was the son of John Loyd and Estella Elizabeth (Ford) Wilson. Bill’s parents moved to Wapello in 1947 to start Wilson Ford Tractor and later Stella’s Smart Shop. His parents moved to Wapello because they wanted to raise their family in a small town. He was a 1959 graduate of Wapello High School, and went on to attend Colorado State University in Fort Collins, CO. On December 30, 1962, he married Linda J. McCleeary in Wapello, IA.

Bill began working at a young age carrying the newspaper in Wapello. He also worked his teen years at Wilson Ford Tractor Implement before going to college. Bill loved the land, the dirt and farming which he began in 1962 in rural Mt. Pleasant and continued for the rest of his life. The Wilsons moved to the farm in 1963. From 1967 -1976, Bill worked at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant. In 1976, he joined his father in Wilson Tax Service, which he also continued throughout his lifetime.

In his early years, Bill loved to participate in boat racing and tractor pulling. He loved spending time at Eastend Auto with Mike and Paxton Fisher, was an avid hunter, fisherman and mushroom hunter and loved to read history. His love for hunting and history he passed on to his grandsons. His favorite pastime was following his grandchildren’s activities sporting events and hunting with his grandson.

Surviving Bill is his wife, Linda, of 56 years; a daughter, Debra Wilson Heitmeier; a son, William J. (Jodi) Wilson all of Mt. Pleasant, IA; four grandchildren, Blake (Kaitlyn) Heitmeier of Carlisle, IA, Ross Heitmeier, Clayton J. Wilson and Mollie Wilson all of Mt. Pleasant, IA; and one great-granddaughter, Lyla Ann Heitmeier of Carlisle, IA; a brother, J. Robert (Kitty) Wilson of Fort Collins, CO; and a sister, Katherine J. Fisher and her husband, Robert Hillberry of Crete, IL. He was Uncle Bill to nieces and nephews, Diane Mathewson, Jaclyn Ayler, Carolyn Watts, Mike Fisher, Dave Fisher and Adam Wilson.