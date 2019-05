William “Bill” Wilson

William “Bill” Wilson, 78, of Mt. Pleasant, IA, died Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at his home.

Per his request, his body has been cremated and a visitation and memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials have been designated to the Mount Pleasant Community School District Foundation which will be used for the newly founded FFA program.

