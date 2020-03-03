William “Bill” “Willy” Butcher

William “Bill” “Willy” Butcher, 76, of Mt. Pleasant passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Park Place Elder Living Center in Mt. Pleasant.

Bill was born on March 15, 1943, in Bloomington, Indiana the son of Bert & Hazel (Kirkpatrick) Butcher. Bill worked for Heatilator of Mt. Pleasant, Wine Guard of Burlington, Garretson Tool and Die of Mt. Pleasant, Brown Lynch and Scott managing shoe stores in Burlington and Ft. Madison and drove a truck for Tom’s Peanut. He enjoy the outdoors, mushrooming, raising grapes for his homemade wines, woodworking and going to gun shows. Bill was a member of the Olds United Church of Christ.

Bill is survived by his children, Lori (Frank) Birchfield and Daniel (Angi) Wesson and his longtime companion Pat Horn all of Mt. Pleasant, his grandchildren, Michael, Matthew, Addison, Ethan and Elizabeth, along with his brothers and sisters, Steve Butcher of North Liberty, Mike Butcher of Salem, Charlotte King of Mt. Pleasant and Pam Schinstock of Houghton.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, one son Bradley Butcher, his brother, Bert Butcher Jr., his sisters, Virginia Machholz-Marshall, Beverly Bartmann, Patricia Weller and Betty Maddix.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at the Olds United Church of Christ, with Pastors Carl & Elaine Voss and Pastor Bryan Katchay officiating. Burial will be in the Winfield-Scott Township Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday at the church from noon until service time. A memorial has been established to be used as family wishes.

