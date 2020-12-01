William “Bill” Noel Mathers

William “Bill” Noel Mathers, 93, of New London, died Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at New London Specialty Care. He was born September 26, 1927 in New London to Carl Edward and Ethel Glenn Daniels Mathers. On July 15, 1950, he married Vera Joan Crabill in New London; she died August 19, 2017.

Bill was a 1945 graduate of Mt. Pleasant High School and attended Iowa Wesleyan College. In his early years, he attended New London United Methodist Church, then later, New London Christian Church. He served two years with the weather service in the Air Force following WWII. After his stint in the service, he worked as a plumber with his father; then at McKesson and Robbins before owning and operating Mathers Variety in New London with his wife. He enjoyed joking with people, auto racing, snowmobiling, and especially loved all of his dogs.

Besides his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Paul “Wayne” Mathers. Survivors include Joan’s brothers and sisters families.

According to his wishes, his body has been cremated and inurnment of his and his beloved wife’s cremains will be held at a later date at Burge Cemetery, New London. Due to the Covid-19 health crisis, there will be no services at this time. Memorials may be directed to New London Specialty Care. Online condolences may be left at www.elliottfuneralchapel.com.