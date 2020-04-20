William “Bill” Claude Hanks

William “Bill” Claude Hanks, 75, of Iowa City and formerly New London, died Friday, April 17, 2020 at Journey Senior Living of Ankeny. He was born in Burlington August 19, 1944 to Clarence and Helen Young Hanks. He spent his school years on the Hanks farm northeast of New London. Bill enjoyed helping on the farm and took part in both FFA and Des Moines County 4-H. He showed Holstein dairy cows from the family farm for many years at the Des Moines County Fair even winning Grand Champion one year. He also loved dogs all throughout his life.

Bill enjoyed sports such as football, basketball and bowling, which was his favorite to participate in. He was manager for the New London football team in Junior High, played trumpet in band, was in a class play, and his senior year was recognized by Dova Tompkins for his work helping in the library. He graduated from New London High School in 1963 and attended New London United Methodist Church.

After high school Bill did a short stint in the Navy and also worked at the IAAP in Middletown. Bill attended Davenport Barber College and was a barber in Burlington for a time and then in Muscatine. Eventually he moved to Coralville and enjoyed living in the Iowa City area for many years becoming a big fan of the Hawkeyes. Bill liked to cook and worked at several area restaurants over the years.

Throughout his life Bill’s favorite hobby was listening to and collecting music albums. He enjoyed Elvis, especially his movies. But country music seemed to win out over time. Some of his favorite country artists were Reba McIntyre, Miranda Lambert, and Aaron Tippin among others. He was thrilled to share his birthdate with Lee Ann Womack whom he had seen in concert.

In his later years Bill loved watching game shows, particularly Jeopardy. He also had a fondness for Perry Mason and old westerns.

Bill was preceded in death by his grandparents, John & Mary Hanks and Charles & Vera Young, parents Clarence and Helen Young Hanks, his brother, Darrell Hanks, and brother-in-law Wayne Schnicker all of New London. Surviving family members include Sister-in-law, Virginia Hanks, and Bill’s 4 sisters: Sandra Schnicker of New London, Nancy (Bill) Larkins of Burlington, Meri Hanks of Ankeny, and Jane (Steve) Martin also of Ankeny. Nieces and nephews include: Rick (Diane) Schnicker, Marty (Mary) Schnicker, Shelley (Jason) Christianson, Sherry (James) Cox, Carolyn Hanks Farley, Toi (Troy) Mears, McKensie Martin, Madison Martin, and step nephews Bill (Christine) Larkins, Joel (Jill) Larkins, and Scott Larkins.

In October of 2019 Bill had a stroke and spent time in Great River Medical Center, Urbandale Health Care Center, and Journey Senior Living of Ankeny. A memorial has been established for Suncrest Home Health & Hospice in West Des Moines.