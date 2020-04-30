Where Would We Bee Without Pollinators?

This is the theme for Soil & Water Conservation Week

Sunday, April 26th– Sunday, May 3rd.

The Henry County Soil & Water Conservation Commissioners; Allan Barnes, Rick Mallams, Harlan Miller, Jeff Olson and Alan Miller and Assistant Commissioners; Chuck Allen, Ross Tweedy and Steve Detrick would like to take this opportunity to thank all the area farmers and agribusinesses for conserving our soil and water resources.

Pollinators form the foundations of a healthy and sustainable future for food and the environment, but in recent years, they have shown concerning signs of decline. It’s important that we work to help them prosper by enhancing native pollinator habitats and protecting against pollinator declines. Pollinators are small animals like birds, bats, bees and bugs that eat the pollen or nectar found in flowers. Some food items that are a result of pollination include apples, grapes, tomatoes, strawberries to name a few. One out of every three bites of food we eat has been pollinated, plants that produce through pollination help provide the oxygen we need to breathe, some of the clothing we wear is made from plants that were pollinated.

To learn more about pollinators contact the Henry County Soil & Water Conservation District in the USDA office in Mt Pleasant or visit www.nacdnet.org.