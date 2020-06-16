West Point Sweet Corn Festival Cancelled

West Point Sweet Corn festival will be cancelled for this year August 13-16, 2020. The Sweet Corn Festival Committee met with the West Point Community Club and discussed the pros and cons of having the festival this year. With the implications created by COVID-19 and the current guidelines and taking into consideration the ultimate safety of the entire community; the club voted that the event should be cancelled. The committee said this decision does not come easy because local businesses are affected as well as the carnival. Since the event relies heavily on volunteers, safety comes before cost. The committee the safety of the community is what matters most and is what drove this unfortunate decision.