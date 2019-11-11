West Point City Council Meeting Agenda

Written by Theresa Rose on November 11, 2019

City Council of West Point, Iowa

Regular Meeting at Public Library

317 – 5th Street, West Point, Iowa 52656

Monday, November 11, 2019 at 6:30 p.m.

 

  1. CALL TO ORDER

 

  1. ROLL CALL

 

  1. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE AND INVOCATION BY COUNCILOR STUEKERJUERGEN

 

  1. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

 

  1. OPPORTUNITY FOR CITIZENS TO ADDRESS THE COUNCIL

 

  1. PUBLIC WORKS DEPARTMENT REPORT

 

  1. POLICE DEPARTMENT REPORT

 

  1. MAYOR’S REPORT

 

  1. CITY ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT

 

  1. CITY COUNCILOR’S REPORT

 

  1. OLD BUSINESS

 

  1. NEW BUSINESS
  2. a) Annual Financial Report – FYE19
  3. b) Planning & Zoning Commission Annual Report – FYE19
  4. c) Municipal Utility Board Annual Report – CY18
  5. d) Resolution No. 774-19, “A Resolution Authorizing a Renewable Loan Agreement for West Point Subdivision for the City of West Point, Iowa”
  6. e) City-Wide Urban Revitalization Tax Exemption: Mark Shanstrom, 210 3rd St

 

  1. MONTHLY REPORTS
  2. Minutes of Prior Regular Meeting of October 14, 2019
  3. Treasurer’s Report for October, 2019
  4. Warrants Payable for November, 2019

 

  1. OTHER BUSINESS

 

  1. ADJOURNMENT