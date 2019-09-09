West Point City Council Meeting Agenda

TENTATIVE AGENDA

City Council of West Point, Iowa

Regular Meeting at Public Library

317 – 5th Street, West Point, Iowa 52656

Monday, September 9, 2019 at 6:30 p.m.

  1. CALL TO ORDER
  2. ROLL CALL
  3. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE AND INVOCATION BY COUNCILOR LOVING
  4. APPROVAL OF AGENDA
  5. OPPORTUNITY FOR CITIZENS TO ADDRESS THE COUNCIL
  6. a) Adam Hardin
  7. PUBLIC WORKS DEPARTMENT REPORT
  8. POLICE DEPARTMENT REPORT
  9. MAYOR’S REPORT
  10. Constitution Week Proclamation
  11. CITY ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT
  12. CITY COUNCILOR’S REPORT
  13. OLD BUSINESS
  14. Ordinance No. 294-19, “An Ordinance Amending Portions of Title II, Division I, Chapter 2, Article 4, “Speed Regulations” of the Code of Ordinances of the City of West Point, Iowa” (Second Reading/Third Reading, by title only)
  15. Ordinance No. 295-19, “An Ordinance Amending Portions of Title II, Division I, Chapter 2, Article 4, “Speed Regulations” of the Code of Ordinances of the City of West Point, Iowa” (Second Reading/Third Reading, by title only)
  16. NEW BUSINESS
  17. a) Urban Revitalization Tax Exemption: Brian Schmitz, 425 Fifth St
  18. b) Liquor License Applications
  • Mary’s Fall Festival (No Outdoor Service)
  • Corner Tap (Expires 10/9/19; No Outdoor Service)
  1. Audit examination proposals FYE19
  2. Resolution No. 773-19, “A Resolution Approving Street Financial Report for FYE19 for the City of West Point, Iowa”
  3. MONTHLY REPORTS
  4. Minutes of Regular Meeting of August 12, 2019
  5. Treasurer’s Report for August, 2019
  6. Warrants Payable for September, 2019
  7. OTHER BUSINESS
  8. ADJOURNMENT