West Point City Council Meeting Agenda

West Point City Council Meeting AgendaWritten by Theresa Rose on September 9, 2019
TENTATIVE AGENDA
City Council of West Point, Iowa
Regular Meeting at Public Library
317 – 5th Street, West Point, Iowa 52656
Monday, September 9, 2019 at 6:30 p.m.
- CALL TO ORDER
- ROLL CALL
- PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE AND INVOCATION BY COUNCILOR LOVING
- APPROVAL OF AGENDA
- OPPORTUNITY FOR CITIZENS TO ADDRESS THE COUNCIL
- a) Adam Hardin
- PUBLIC WORKS DEPARTMENT REPORT
- POLICE DEPARTMENT REPORT
- MAYOR’S REPORT
- Constitution Week Proclamation
- CITY ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT
- CITY COUNCILOR’S REPORT
- OLD BUSINESS
- Ordinance No. 294-19, “An Ordinance Amending Portions of Title II, Division I, Chapter 2, Article 4, “Speed Regulations” of the Code of Ordinances of the City of West Point, Iowa” (Second Reading/Third Reading, by title only)
- Ordinance No. 295-19, “An Ordinance Amending Portions of Title II, Division I, Chapter 2, Article 4, “Speed Regulations” of the Code of Ordinances of the City of West Point, Iowa” (Second Reading/Third Reading, by title only)
- NEW BUSINESS
- a) Urban Revitalization Tax Exemption: Brian Schmitz, 425 Fifth St
- b) Liquor License Applications
- Mary’s Fall Festival (No Outdoor Service)
- Corner Tap (Expires 10/9/19; No Outdoor Service)
- Audit examination proposals FYE19
- Resolution No. 773-19, “A Resolution Approving Street Financial Report for FYE19 for the City of West Point, Iowa”
- MONTHLY REPORTS
- Minutes of Regular Meeting of August 12, 2019
- Treasurer’s Report for August, 2019
- Warrants Payable for September, 2019
- OTHER BUSINESS
- ADJOURNMENT