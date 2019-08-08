West Point City Council Meeting Agenda

Written by Theresa Rose on August 8, 2019

TENTATIVE AGENDA

City Council of West Point, Iowa

Regular Meeting at Public Library

317 – 5th Street, West Point, Iowa 52656

Monday, August 12, 2019 at 5:30 p.m.

 

  1. CALL TO ORDER

 

  1. ROLL CALL

 

  1. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE AND INVOCATION BY COUNCILOR WELLMAN

 

  1. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

 

  1. PUBLIC HEARING
    1. Budget Amendment FYE20 hearing
    2. Resolution No. 772-19, “A Resolution Amending the Current Budget for the Fiscal Year Ending June 30, 2020”

 

  1. OPPORTUNITY FOR CITIZENS TO ADDRESS THE COUNCIL
    1. Les Holtkamp, Splash and Dash
    2. Adam Hardin

 

  1. PUBLIC WORKS DEPARTMENT REPORT

 

  1. POLICE DEPARTMENT REPORT

 

  1. MAYOR’S REPORT

 

  1. CITY ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT

 

  1. CITY COUNCILOR’S REPORT

 

  1. OLD BUSINESS

 

  1. NEW BUSINESS
    1. Public Works Logo
    2. Ordinance No. 294-19, “An Ordinance Amending Portions of Title II, Division I, Chapter 2, Article 4, ‘Speed Regulations’ of the Code of Ordinances of the City of West Point, Iowa” (First Reading)
    3. Ordinance No. 295-19, “An Ordinance Amending Portions of Title II, Division I, Chapter 2, Article 4, ‘Speed Regulations’ of the Code of Ordinances of the City of West Point, Iowa” (First Reading)

 

  1. MONTHLY REPORTS
  2. a) Minutes of Regular Meeting of July 8, 2019
  3. b) Treasurer’s Report for July, 2019
  4. c) Warrants Payable for August, 2019

 

  1. OTHER BUSINESS

 

  1. ADJOURNMENT