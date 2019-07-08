West Point City Council Meeting Agenda

West Point City Council Meeting AgendaWritten by Theresa Rose on July 8, 2019
TENTATIVE AGENDA
City Council of West Point, Iowa
Regular Meeting at Public Library
317 – 5th Street, West Point, Iowa 52656
Monday, July 9, 2019 at 6:30 p.m.
- CALL TO ORDER
- ROLL CALL
- PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE AND INVOCATION BY COUNCILOR WATERS
- APPROVAL OF AGENDA
- OPPORTUNITY FOR CITIZENS TO ADDRESS THE COUNCIL
- PUBLIC WORKS DEPARTMENT REPORT
- POLICE DEPARTMENT REPORT
- MAYOR’S REPORT
- a) Reappointments and Appointments to Boards and Commissions
- CITY ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT
- CITY COUNCILOR’S REPORT
- OLD BUSINESS
- Ordinance No 291-19, “An Ordinance Amending Title III, Chapter 3, Article 3, ‘Sewer User Charge’ in the City of West Point, Iowa” (Second Reading [waive Third], by title only)
- Ordinance No. 292-19, “An Ordinance Amending Title VII, Chapter 1, Article 1, in the Code of Ordinances in the City of West Point, Iowa by adding ‘RAGBRAI – Miscellaneous Permits’” (Second Reading [waive Third], by title only)
- Ordinance No. 293-19, “An Ordinance Amending the Code of Ordinances of the City of West Point, Iowa by Adding Article 13, Operation of Golf Carts, ATV’s and UTV’s to Title II, Division 1, Chapter 2” (Second Reading [waive Third], by title only)
- NEW BUSINESS
- Avenue E concrete bid
- Resolution No. 771-19, “Resolution Authorizing the Transfer of Funds”
- Budget Amendment FYE20: set public hearing
- d) Liquor License Application, Phil’s Pub (outdoor service; exp. 7/23/19)
- e) Liquor License Applications, Sweet Corn Festival Extended Service Area
- Aggie’s on the Square
- Corner Tap
- Fourth Street Bar & Grill
- Phil’s Pub
- MONTHLY REPORTS
- Minutes of Regular Meeting of June 10, 2019
- Treasurer’s Report for June, 2019
- Warrants Payable for July, 2019
- OTHER BUSINESS
- ADJOURNMENT