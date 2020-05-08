West Point City Council Meeting Agenda

TENTATIVE AGENDA

City Council of West Point, Iowa

Regular Meeting at American Legion*

309 – 5th Street, West Point, Iowa 52656

Monday, May 11, 2020 at 6:30 p.m.

*Please note: Location change due to COVID19 social distancing necessity for public hearings

CALL TO ORDER ROLL CALL PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE AND INVOCATION BY COUNCILOR APPROVAL OF AGENDA PUBLIC HEARING a) Budget Amendment FYE20 hearing b) Resolution No. 780-20, “A Resolution Amending the Current Budget for the Fiscal Year Ending June 30, 2020” c) Vacate Portion of Avenue C hearing d) Resolution No. 781-20, “Resolution Approving Vacating of City Street” OPPORTUNITY FOR CITIZENS TO ADDRESS THE COUNCIL PUBLIC WORKS DEPARTMENT REPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT REPORT MAYOR’S REPORT CITY ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT CITY COUNCILOR’S REPORT OLD BUSINESS NEW BUSINESS a) Liquor License Application

1) 4th Street Bar and Grill (with Outdoor Service; Exp: 5/31/20)