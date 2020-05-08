West Point City Council Meeting Agenda

West Point City Council Meeting AgendaWritten by Theresa Rose on May 8, 2020
TENTATIVE AGENDA
City Council of West Point, Iowa
Regular Meeting at American Legion*
309 – 5th Street, West Point, Iowa 52656
Monday, May 11, 2020 at 6:30 p.m.
*Please note: Location change due to COVID19 social distancing necessity for public hearings
- CALL TO ORDER
- ROLL CALL
- PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE AND INVOCATION BY COUNCILOR
- APPROVAL OF AGENDA
- PUBLIC HEARING
- a) Budget Amendment FYE20 hearing
- b) Resolution No. 780-20, “A Resolution Amending the Current Budget for the Fiscal Year Ending June 30, 2020”
- c) Vacate Portion of Avenue C hearing
- d) Resolution No. 781-20, “Resolution Approving Vacating of City Street”
- OPPORTUNITY FOR CITIZENS TO ADDRESS THE COUNCIL
- PUBLIC WORKS DEPARTMENT REPORT
- POLICE DEPARTMENT REPORT
- MAYOR’S REPORT
- CITY ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT
- CITY COUNCILOR’S REPORT
- OLD BUSINESS
- NEW BUSINESS
- a) Liquor License Application
1) 4th Street Bar and Grill (with Outdoor Service; Exp: 5/31/20)
- b) Resolution No. 782-20, “Preliminary Resolution to Approve Variance for an Accessory Building in the City of West Point, Iowa”
- c) Resolution No. 783-20, “Preliminary Resolution to Approve Variance for an Accessory Building in the City of West Point, Iowa”
- d) Resolution No. 784-20, “Preliminary Resolution to Approve Voluntary Annexation of Property to the City of West Point, Iowa”
- e) Website proposal
- MONTHLY REPORTS
- Minutes of Regular Meeting of April 13, 2020
- Treasurer’s Report for April, 2020
- Warrants Payable for May, 2020
- OTHER BUSINESS
- ADJOURNMENT