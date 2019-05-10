West Point City Council Agenda

Written by Theresa Rose on May 10, 2019

TENTATIVE AGENDA

City Council of West Point, Iowa

Regular Meeting at Public Library

317 – 5th Street, West Point, Iowa 52656

Monday, May 13, 2019 at 6:30 p.m.

  1. CALL TO ORDER
  2. ROLL CALL
  3. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE AND INVOCATION BY COUNCILOR MEIEROTTO
  4. APPROVAL OF AGENDA
  5. PUBLIC HEARING
  6. a) Budget Amendment FYE19
  7. b) Resolution No.765-19, “A Resolution Amending the Current Budget for the Fiscal Year Ending June 30, 2019”
  8. OPPORTUNITY FOR CITIZENS TO ADDRESS THE COUNCIL
  9. a) HTC Pajama Run
  10. b) Street closings: St Mary’s Church on July 27, 2019
  11. c) Fireworks Committee, Greg Stuekerjuergen
  12. d) Maggie Schuster
  13. PUBLIC WORKS DEPARTMENT REPORT
  14. POLICE DEPARTMENT REPORT
  15. MAYOR’S REPORT
  16. CITY ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT
  17. CITY COUNCILOR’S REPORT
  18. OLD BUSINESS
  19. NEW BUSINESS
  20. a) Liquor License Application

1) 4th Street Bar and Grill (with Outdoor Service; Exp: 5/31/19)

  1. b) Piper Jaffray, Travis Squires: Financing Lagoon Project
  2. c) Resolution No. 766-19, “Resolution to fix a Date for a Public Hearing on Proposal to Enter into a Sewer Revenue Loan and Disbursement Agreement and to Borrow Money thereunder in a Principal Amount not to Exceed $1,900,000”
  3. MONTHLY REPORTS
  4. Minutes of Regular Meeting of April 8, 2019
  5. Treasurer’s Report for April, 2019
  6. Warrants Payable for May, 2019
  7. OTHER BUSINESS
  8. ADJOURNMENT