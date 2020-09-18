West Burlington House Fire

At 4:20 PM Thursday September 17 the Burlington Fire Department responded to a reported house fire at 11397 Westwood Hills Drive, rural West Burlington, in Flint River Township. Firefighters arrived at 4:33 PM to find heavy smoke and fire showing in the single family home. Firefighters brought the fire under control by 5:20 PM and it was declared extinguished at 5:50 PM. One adult was at home at the time of the fire and received minor injuries. The adult was treated at the scene by fire department paramedics and taken by private vehicle to Great River Medical Center in West Burlington.

The single family home sustained extensive fire damage throughout and is considered a total loss. Damages are still being assessed and the house is insured. One family pet perished in the fire. The Red Cross is assisting with victim assistance.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and is not considered suspicious.

Eleven Burlington firefighters responded to the call and were assisted at the scene by firefighters from West Burlington, Danville, Mediapolis, and Gladstone Fire Departments. Deputies from the Des Moines County Sheriff’s office and officers with the West Burlington Police Department also assisted. Alliant Energy gas and REC electric were also on scene. Burlington firefighters remained on the scene until 7:08 PM. There were no other injuries.