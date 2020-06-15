Wesleyan Grad Set to Take Over New London Girls’ Basketball Program

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

KILJ — Former Iowa Wesleyan standout Aimee Iverson is expected to be appointed at as the next head coach at New London High School at their school board meeting this evening.

Iverson, who spent the last three seasons as an assistant on the Wesleyan staff, will take over for Chad Wahls.

New London finished last season 2-17 and 2-14 in the Southeast Iowa Super Conference.

This is a developing story and KILJ will have more as details are released.

(Photo Courtesy: Iowa Wesleyan Athletics)