‘Welcome to Medicare’ Seminar offered via Zoom

Are you going to be eligible for Medicare in the near future? Have you been on Medicare for a while and want to better understand what it offers? Do you have a family member you help with Medicare issues?

“Welcome to Medicare” is for you! This two hour seminar is being offered by Sally Fager, SHIIP counselor at Henry County Health Center. It will be held online via Zoom on March 23, 2021 from 6:30-8:30 pm.

Registration for this event is required by calling 319-385-6774. Participants will need access to email as well as an iPad, tablet or larger device. A smartphone will not allow participants to see the documents being shared. Registration deadline is March 12. If you receive an automated message, be sure to leave your name and phone number and say you want to register for “Welcome to Medicare.”

“Welcome to Medicare” will cover Medicare Part A and Part B benefits, the prescription drug benefit (Part D), Medicare Advantage plans and Medicare supplement insurance.

SHIIP, the Senior Health Insurance Information Program, is a service of the State of Iowa. SHIIP counselors are trained by the state and do not sell or promote any insurance companies, policies or agents. Henry County Health Center is the sponsor for SHIIP in Henry County.