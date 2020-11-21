Weisinger Receives Excellence in Extension Award

ISU Extension and Outreach recognizes Lee County coordinator for professional excellence

AMES, Iowa – In her four years with the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Lee County office, Whitney Weisinger has already made a big impact internally and across her county.

Weisinger is the program coordinator for Lee County and is one of two County Professional Excellence in Ag and Natural Resources Programming award winners named this fall.

She joined Lee County Extension in 2016 as an office assistant and became program coordinator in 2018. A Linn County 4-H alum, she develops and oversees programs that serve Lee county.

Weisinger has developed programs for women in ag, gardeners, youth, chemical applicators, livestock producers and conservation enthusiasts. She also works closely with 4-H and FFA, county schools, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Farm Service Agency and the Iowa Farm Bureau Federation.

“She has already proven herself as a highly competent professional and is currently mentoring new extension employees,” said Janet Smith, regional director for ISU Extension and Outreach. “Whitney has brought new energy and excellence to Extension programming in Lee County in the two short years that she has served as county program coordinator.”

She works closely with the local ISU Extension and Outreach Farm Management Specialist, Charles Brown, and has implemented programs related to the fam bill, estate planning, farmland leasing and Annie’s Project. She keeps clients updated through a monthly e-newsletter, social media, direct mailing and is not afraid to make direct calls and send text messages to producers, to keep them involved.

Weisinger was officially presented with the award and plaque during a video announcement, by Jay Harmon, associate dean in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences and director for agriculture and natural resources with Iowa State, and Jamie Benning, assistant director for agriculture and natural resources with ISU Extension and Outreach.