Weekly Fuel Report

April 23-29, 2020

DES MOINES, Iowa (April 29, 2020) – The average price of gasoline in Iowa fell 2 cents this week, currently at $1.48 per gallon.

Crude Oil Summary

The price of global crude oil rose this week on the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) by $1.78 per barrel over last week, currently priced at $15.69.

Brent crude oil rose $2.85 and currently priced at $23.18.

One year ago, WTI crude sold for $63.50 and Brent crude was at $71.22.

Motor Fuels

As of Wednesday, April 29, the price of regular unleaded gasoline averaged $1.48 across Iowa according to AAA. Prices fell $.02 from last week’s price and $1.26 lower than one year ago. The national average on Wednesday was $1.77 down $.03 from last week’s price.

Retail diesel prices in Iowa fell $.03 this week with a statewide average of $2.19. One year ago, diesel prices averaged $3.02 in Iowa. The current Iowa diesel price is $.26 less than the national average of $2.45.

Wholesale ethanol prices rose $.04, currently at $0.99.

The current Des Moines Terminal/Rack Prices are $0.63 for U87-E10, $0.73 for Unleaded 87 (clear), ULSD#2 is at $.74, ULSD#1 is at $.87, and E-70 priced at $.96 per gallon.

Heating Fuels

Natural Gas prices fell $.02 at the Henry Hub reporting site and currently priced at $1.88/MMbtu.

Continuing throughout the summer months, we will only report retail heating oil and propane prices in Iowa once a month.

Tips for saving energy on the road or at home are available at energy.gov and fueleconomy.gov