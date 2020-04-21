Weekly Crop Progress Report

DES MOINES, Iowa (April 20, 2020) – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig today commented on the Iowa Crop Progress and Condition report released by the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service. The report is released weekly from April through November.

“With the corn crop insurance planting date behind us, many farmers are looking to get the first seeds in the ground,” said Secretary Naig. “Iowa has been colder than normal, but this week’s forecast looks favorable and we should start to see planting progress in some parts of the state.”



The weekly report is also available on the USDA’s site at nass.usda.gov/ia.

Crop Report

Rain and snow limited Iowa farmers to 2.9 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending April 19, 2020, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service. Areas of southern Iowa saw a foot of snow late Thursday, April 16 through the morning of Friday, April 17. Where possible, field activities for the week included planting, applying anhydrous and dry fertilizer, spreading manure, and tilling fields.

Topsoil moisture levels rated 0 percent very short, 1 percent short, 81 percent adequate and 18 percent surplus.

Subsoil moisture levels rated 0 percent very short, 1 percent short, 80 percent adequate and 19 percent surplus.

In spite of less than ideal conditions, 2 percent of Iowa’s corn crop has been planted, almost one week behind the five-year average.

Half of Iowa’s expected oat crop has been planted, 3 days ahead of last year but 1 day behind average. Six percent of the oat crop has emerged, 5 days behind average.

Livestock producers in southern Iowa reported calving issues due to the snowfall and colder temperatures.