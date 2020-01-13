Weekend Fire

A house owned by Ryan and Susan Slemmer in New London was damaged by a fire believed to be electrical. Saturday at about 8:45 am the New London and Mt. Pleasant fire departments arrived on the scene at 413 E. McKinley St. to find a fire smoldering in the attic above the kitchen and dining room area. A thermal imaging camera was used to find the location. Most of the water and smoke damage was confined to one room but the occupants had to move out temporarily because the electricity had to be disconnected. New London Fire Chief Brad Helmerson said it’s possible the cause was electrical but he can’t confirm for sure. No one was injured.