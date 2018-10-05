Wednesday Night Accidents Still Under Investigation

At approximately 6:53 PM October 3 the Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motorcycle versus deer accident in in the 2500 grid of Franklin Avenue. The driver of the motorcycle, Brian Baker, suffered injuries from the accident. The accident is still under investigation at this time.

And then at approximately 7:17 PM the Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded to a rollover vehicle accident with entrapment at the intersection of Oasis and Highway 78. The driver of the vehicle, Romero Austin, suffered injuries from the accident. The accident is currently under investigation.