Wednesday Morning Accident, Tuesday Night Fire

Emergency crews and law enforcement officials responded to the scene of a two vehicle head accident Wednesday about 8:45 am. The accident occurred on East Washington Street near the entrance to Mt. Pleasant Auto Group. Early reports indicate there were two people injured. One of the drivers, a male, was apparently not wearing a seatbelt and was transported to the hospital. The driver of the second vehicle reported chest pain but evidently did not received any external injuries.

The Mount Pleasant Fire Department was called out Tuesday night to West Liberty Foods on Commerce Drive. There was a fire in one of the exhaust hoods in the fryer room and caused minimal damage. The fire was contained to the hood. 12 fire fighters and two engines responded.