Weather Summary

Provided by Justin Glisan, Ph.D., State Climatologist, Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship

Drier than normal conditions were observed across much of Iowa with rainfall deficits between 0.50 to 1.00 inch; the southwestern part of the state reported wetter than normal conditions with some locations receiving two or more inches of rain. Cooler conditions also continued statewide with average temperatures generally one to three degrees below normal. The statewide average temperature was 70.3 degrees, 2.1 degrees below normal.

A cold front pushed through Iowa during the day on Sunday (28th) leaving behind measurable rainfall across the entire state with the heaviest amounts reported across the south and northeast. Over 40 stations reported totals at or above an inch with Clarinda (Page County) observing 2.75 inches while 2.08 inches was reported in Ackley (Butler County). The average statewide precipitation was 0.44 inches. High temperatures were held below average in western Iowa due to cloud cover, while partly cloudy skies allowed temperatures to reach into the mid to upper 80s. Cooler air filtered in behind the front producing dry and pleasant conditions on Monday (29th).

Highs were in the upper 70s and low 80s, on average three degrees cooler than normal under sunny skies and northwest winds. Rain moved into western Iowa during Tuesday (30th) afternoon while the eastern two-thirds of the state remained clear. Temperatures remained unseasonably cool across the state with west-central Iowa up to 12 degrees below normal. Thunderstorms continued to pop up and move over the same parts of western Iowa through Wednesday (31st) before moving out of southeastern Iowa during late evening.

Two-day rain totals reported at 7 a.m. Thursday (August 1st) were highest in south-central Iowa with Atlantic (Cass County) observing 1.44 inches; Holstein (Ida County) and Corning (Adams County) reported 1.23 and 1.21 inches, respectively. General totals in Iowa’s western half were between 0.25 inches to 1.00 inch. Overnight lows into Thursday were in the 50s across much of Iowa with 60s to the south; the statewide average was 58 degrees, five degrees below normal. Mostly sunny and dry conditions persisted into Friday (2nd), though isolated showers were present across northwestern Iowa during Friday afternoon.

Light rain continued into Saturday (3rd) with totals ranging from 0.01 inches in Sheldon (O’Brien County) to 0.10 inches in Akron (Plymouth County). High temperatures were in the 80s with eastern Iowa reporting some 90 degree readings. Overnight lows into Sunday (4th) were in the low 60s with foggy conditions observed across western and central Iowa.

Weekly rainfall totals ranged from 0.02 inches in Burlington (Des Moines County) and Donnellson (Lee County) to 3.31 inches in Clarinda (Page County). The statewide weekly average precipitation was 0.57 inches while the normal is 0.95 inches. The week’s high temperature of 91 degrees was reported on the 29th in Iowa City (Johnson County), five degrees above average. Cresco (Howard County) reported the week’s low temperature of 48 degrees on the 31st, 11 degrees below average.