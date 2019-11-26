Weather Summary

Provided by Justin Glisan, Ph.D., State Climatologist, Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship

After six consecutive reporting periods of colder than normal conditions across the state, unseasonable warmth returned to Iowa. The statewide average temperature was 36.7 degrees, 2.4 degrees above normal with positive departures of up to six degrees in northwestern Iowa. Wetter than normal conditions were also reported across much of the state. Rainfall totals were around 0.60 inches above average in north-central Iowa. Southeastern Iowa observed precipitation deficits ranging from 0.20 inches to 0.40 inches.

A cold front continued to push across Iowa through Sunday (17th) afternoon bringing light rain showers to the state. As the system cleared eastern Iowa, winds shifted to a northwesterly direction. Daytime highs ranged from the mid 30s north to the mid 40s south under cloudy skies. Rain totals at 7 a.m. on Monday (18th) were generally under 0.25 inches with slightly higher totals in eastern Iowa; DeWitt (Scott County) reported 0.28 inches. Temperature departures were up to 20 degrees above normal with the statewide average high of 55 degrees, 12 degrees warmer than normal.

Overnight lows into Tuesday (19th) stayed in the 30s with isolated reports of frozen fog in eastern Iowa. Morning temperatures averaged 31 degrees across the state, six degrees above normal. Light showers pushed out of eastern Iowa through the morning hours with partly sunny conditions across most of the state into the evening. High temperatures were well above average, reaching into the mid to upper 50s in southern Iowa. Overnight lows into Wednesday (20th) remained in the 30s as cloud cover moved into the state. Skies gradually cleared through the early afternoon hours with gusty winds out of the southeast. Daytime highs were unseasonably warm, climbing into the mid 50s across northern Iowa and low 60s in southwestern Iowa.

Clouds began to increase into the evening hours ahead of a low pressure system that moved across the state from Wednesday night into Thursday (21st) morning. Rain totals were highest in northern Iowa with Northwood (Worth County) reporting an inch; all stations across the state reported measurable rainfall with a statewide average total of 0.45 inches. The system exited northeastern Iowa during the early afternoon hours with cloudy conditions and northerly winds persisting. High temperatures stayed in the 30s across much of Iowa with low 40s in the state’s southeastern corner.

Cloud cover gradually moved out as a high pressure system propagated into Iowa during the day on Friday (22nd). Daytime conditions were chilly under sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 30s and light, variable winds. Isolated snowflakes were reported across extreme southeastern Iowa overnight into Saturday (23rd) as a fast moving disturbance moved through northern Missouri. Clear skies and warmer than average temperatures prevailed as daytime highs reached into the mid to upper 40s with an average high of 45 degrees, four degrees warmer than normal. Overnight lows into Sunday (24th) dipped into the lower 30s with light winds.

Weekly precipitation totals ranged from 0.22 inches at Rathbun Dam (Appanoose County) to 1.25 inches in Algona (Kossuth County). The statewide weekly average precipitation was 0.59 inches, while the normal is 0.44 inches. The week’s high temperature of 65 degrees was reported on the 20th in Clarinda (Page County), 20 degrees above normal. The week’s low temperature of 12 degrees was reported on the 23rd in Holstein (Ida County) and Sibley (Osceola County), on average eight degrees below normal. Soil temperatures as of Sunday ranged from the mid 30s north to low 40s south.